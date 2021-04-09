Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kharkiv City Council and the Turkish bus manufacturing company Karsan was signed in Kharkiv during the international forum Municipal Infrastructure: Urban Development and Comfort.

The press service of the Kharkiv City Council said, citing Secretary Ihor Terekhov, that it is planned to purchase about 500 Turkish-made buses within several years. This will become the basis for the creation of municipal bus public transport, as well as to start joint production of buses in Kharkiv.

"We have agreed with our Turkish partners that these buses will be assembled in our city. For this we will create about 300 jobs. Turkish investors will decide on the basis of which enterprise this will take place. But negotiations with local business are already underway. For Kharkiv this is an economically viable project," the press service said, citing Terekhov.

According to him, about 150 buses of different classes (8-meter buses for rush hour traffic and 6-meter buses for transportation when traffic is less) are planned to be purchased by the end of the year. These are low-floor buses with hufter-proof coating.