Investments

09:49 09.04.2021

Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

1 min read
Joint Ukrainian-Turkish bus production planned to be created in Kharkiv – city council secretary

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kharkiv City Council and the Turkish bus manufacturing company Karsan was signed in Kharkiv during the international forum Municipal Infrastructure: Urban Development and Comfort.

The press service of the Kharkiv City Council said, citing Secretary Ihor Terekhov, that it is planned to purchase about 500 Turkish-made buses within several years. This will become the basis for the creation of municipal bus public transport, as well as to start joint production of buses in Kharkiv.

"We have agreed with our Turkish partners that these buses will be assembled in our city. For this we will create about 300 jobs. Turkish investors will decide on the basis of which enterprise this will take place. But negotiations with local business are already underway. For Kharkiv this is an economically viable project," the press service said, citing Terekhov.

According to him, about 150 buses of different classes (8-meter buses for rush hour traffic and 6-meter buses for transportation when traffic is less) are planned to be purchased by the end of the year. These are low-floor buses with hufter-proof coating.

Tags: #cooperation #turkey #kharkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:16 02.04.2021
Fire in Kharkiv kills one person, another one hospitalized – Emergency Service

Fire in Kharkiv kills one person, another one hospitalized – Emergency Service

16:17 17.03.2021
Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

Venediktova: issue of holding MPs accountable for voting on Kharkiv agreements is more of abstraction

15:43 17.03.2021
Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

18:32 12.03.2021
SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

19:15 11.03.2021
Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

16:15 03.03.2021
H&M to open first store in Kharkiv in Nikolsky shopping mall

H&M to open first store in Kharkiv in Nikolsky shopping mall

18:26 18.02.2021
Ukraine should develop relations with India and Turkey - experts

Ukraine should develop relations with India and Turkey - experts

15:58 08.02.2021
Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

10:21 25.01.2021
One of fire victims of Kharkiv illegal nursing home dies

One of fire victims of Kharkiv illegal nursing home dies

09:48 22.01.2021
Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

LATEST

Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

Line of EVA Stores intends to invest UAH 500 mln in network development

Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

Cabinet establishes National Investment Fund with authorized capital of UAH 100 mln

Volume of investments in capital real estate amounts to about $33 mln in March – study

UMG Investments ready to invest over $40 mln in new projects annually

McDonald's Ukraine invests UAH 700 mln in chain development in 2020

Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD