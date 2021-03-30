McDonald's Ukraine invests UAH 700 mln in chain development in 2020

McDonald's Ukraine in 2020 was able to retain the existing staff (10,000 people) and continued to invest in the development of the chain, CEO of the company Yulia Badritdinova said at a press conference.

"2020 was a difficult year, but we managed to retain all the staff, we supported them, paid compensation, invested in safety. Some UAH 82 million were allocated for the purchase of personal protective equipment for workers and visitors," Badritdinova said.

The CEO also said that over the last year, investments in the development of the company's chain amounted to UAH 700 million. "Five new restaurants had been opened. Now our chain consists of 98 restaurants in 21 cities of Ukraine," Badritdinova said.

The first McDonald's in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.

The chain is being developed by enterprise with foreign investment McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. According to the data of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, United Kingdom) is a foreign direct investment participant. The charter capital of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is UAH 901.801 million as of February 2021.