Investments

16:34 30.03.2021

McDonald's Ukraine invests UAH 700 mln in chain development in 2020

1 min read
McDonald's Ukraine invests UAH 700 mln in chain development in 2020

McDonald's Ukraine in 2020 was able to retain the existing staff (10,000 people) and continued to invest in the development of the chain, CEO of the company Yulia Badritdinova said at a press conference.

"2020 was a difficult year, but we managed to retain all the staff, we supported them, paid compensation, invested in safety. Some UAH 82 million were allocated for the purchase of personal protective equipment for workers and visitors," Badritdinova said.

The CEO also said that over the last year, investments in the development of the company's chain amounted to UAH 700 million. "Five new restaurants had been opened. Now our chain consists of 98 restaurants in 21 cities of Ukraine," Badritdinova said.

The first McDonald's in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv.

The chain is being developed by enterprise with foreign investment McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. According to the data of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, United Kingdom) is a foreign direct investment participant. The charter capital of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is UAH 901.801 million as of February 2021.

Tags: #mcdonalds #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:36 30.03.2021
Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

09:24 30.03.2021
Ukraine records 10,533 new COVID-19 cases per day, 3,576 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,533 new COVID-19 cases per day, 3,576 people recovered – Stepanov

15:23 27.03.2021
Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

12:38 27.03.2021
Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

12:11 27.03.2021
Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

12:11 26.03.2021
Meeting of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents to be held on March 29

Meeting of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents to be held on March 29

09:11 26.03.2021
Ukraine reports 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

19:43 25.03.2021
Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

09:15 25.03.2021
Ukraine sees new record high of 16,669 COVID-19 cases per day

Ukraine sees new record high of 16,669 COVID-19 cases per day

09:37 24.03.2021
Ukraine records 14,174 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day - Stepanov

Ukraine records 14,174 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day - Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

LATEST

UMG Investments ready to invest over $40 mln in new projects annually

Dragon Capital raises $12.5 mln from EBRD to refinance Business Center Grand, Diana Lux Logistic, Terminal Kharkiv warehouses

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Fiala considering using 'investment nannies' mechanism to launch two industrial parks

Head of National Investments Council's Office proposes to create chamber for intl investment disputes at chamber of commerce

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Citrus to appeal in court against Korban's acquisition of 50% stake in group's company – statement

State program for 3-5 years for purchase of passenger cars will help attract intl companies - Ukrzaliznytsia

Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD