12:57 04.02.2021

Opening of Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel scheduled for 2022 amid pandemic – developer

The opening of the first five-star Sheraton Kyiv Olimpiyskiy hotel of Marriott Hotels & Resort is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022, the hotel developer said.

"In connection with coronavirus [COVID-19] disease, we plan the opening in the second quarter of 2022," Construction Investment Company TM told Interfax-Ukraine about opening dates of the hotel.

According to the company, the hotel project provides for 208 rooms, of which 199 are standard rooms with an area of 40 square meters, eight suites (70 square meters) and one presidential suite (190 square meters).

The hotel will also house two restaurants, one of which is a panoramic, wellness zone, and conference halls with a total area of 1,100 square meters with coworking functions.

As reported with reference to the Marriott press release, the opening of the Sheraton hotel in Kyiv was scheduled for 2021.

As reported, earlier in September 2020, the Board of Directors of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) approved the allocation of $27 million for building Sheraton Hotel in Kyiv.

The construction of the five-star Sheraton Kyiv Olympiyskiy hotel in the territory of the Olympiysky Stadium is being carried out by Construction Investment Company TM, which signed a hotel management agreement with the hotel operator Marriott Hotels & Resort.

Construction Investment Company TM was founded in 2004, and its core business is construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

