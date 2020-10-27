CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

Container Terminal Odesa (CTO), a subsidiary of HHLA International GmbH (Germany), has completed the construction of the fourth launch complex of a new container terminal at the Quarantine Mole.

According to the report of the Odesa seaport administration on Tuesday, October 27, this project is being implemented together with the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

The fourth launch complex is a six-lane site for container storage and handling with all communications and lighting, equipped with modern Liebherr pneumatic gantry container handlers.

According to the German side, the total investment in this facility amounted to over EUR 20 million.

"Today we are presenting the successful implementation of the next stage of investment within the project to expand the container terminal at the Quarantine Mole, which gives us terminal's capacity of more 300,000 TEU," general director of the enterprise Anastas Kokkin said.

He recalled plans to create a high-tech container terminal at Odesa seaport with a capacity of over 1.2 million TEU per year.

To date, the German side has already invested over EUR 120 million in the project.

The HHLA holding this year has also announced the creation of Ukrainian Intermodal Company (UIC), which will develop railway container transportation, including Odesa seaport. For it, CTO is implementing an investment project to double the terminal's capacity to handle regular container trains.

The subsidiary of HHLA International GmbH, CTO, is part of the group of one of the leading logistics holdings in Europe HHLA AG (Hamburg, Germany). In 2018, the company handled 338,000 TEU and entered the top three leaders in the international rating of the Black Sea container terminals.