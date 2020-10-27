Investments

14:36 27.10.2020

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

2 min read
CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

Container Terminal Odesa (CTO), a subsidiary of HHLA International GmbH (Germany), has completed the construction of the fourth launch complex of a new container terminal at the Quarantine Mole.

According to the report of the Odesa seaport administration on Tuesday, October 27, this project is being implemented together with the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

The fourth launch complex is a six-lane site for container storage and handling with all communications and lighting, equipped with modern Liebherr pneumatic gantry container handlers.

According to the German side, the total investment in this facility amounted to over EUR 20 million.

"Today we are presenting the successful implementation of the next stage of investment within the project to expand the container terminal at the Quarantine Mole, which gives us terminal's capacity of more 300,000 TEU," general director of the enterprise Anastas Kokkin said.

He recalled plans to create a high-tech container terminal at Odesa seaport with a capacity of over 1.2 million TEU per year.

To date, the German side has already invested over EUR 120 million in the project.

The HHLA holding this year has also announced the creation of Ukrainian Intermodal Company (UIC), which will develop railway container transportation, including Odesa seaport. For it, CTO is implementing an investment project to double the terminal's capacity to handle regular container trains.

The subsidiary of HHLA International GmbH, CTO, is part of the group of one of the leading logistics holdings in Europe HHLA AG (Hamburg, Germany). In 2018, the company handled 338,000 TEU and entered the top three leaders in the international rating of the Black Sea container terminals.

Tags: #container #ports #germany #terminal #odesa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 27.10.2020
Euroterminal begins construction of access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station

Euroterminal begins construction of access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station

21:41 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Odesa: Trukhanov gains 34.4%, Skoryk 17.93%, Filimonov 13.75%, Obukhov 12.52%, Kivalov 5.44%

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Odesa: Trukhanov gains 34.4%, Skoryk 17.93%, Filimonov 13.75%, Obukhov 12.52%, Kivalov 5.44%

21:32 25.10.2020
'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Odesa: Trust Deeds, Opposition Platform - For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party pass to city council

'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Odesa: Trust Deeds, Opposition Platform - For Life, Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Shariy Party pass to city council

15:11 22.10.2020
First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

16:56 20.10.2020
We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

We are all actively working to make meeting of leaders in Normandy format possible – German Ambassador

18:59 22.09.2020
Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

18:36 15.09.2020
Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

15:01 14.09.2020
Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

15:00 08.09.2020
Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

14:30 27.08.2020
Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

LATEST

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Chateau Chizay to launch production of brandy, cognac and sparkling wine in 2021

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Danish upholstered furniture maker Hjort Knudsen to invest EUR 11 mln in new plant in Rivne

Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD