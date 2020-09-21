Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

The volume of financing projects of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank in Ukraine in the first half of 2020 increased by EUR 34.17 million, or 20.8%, to EUR 198.72 million, according to the bank's report on the stock exchange.

According to the report, amount of unfulfilled obligations on projects in Ukraine during this period almost halved, to EUR 35.28 million.

As reported, in 2019, the amount of Ukrainian projects in the bank's loan portfolio increased from EUR60.3 million to EUR 164.6 million, and their share from 4.4% to 8.9%, with the country's share in the equity capital of 13.5%. In the first half of the year, the share of Ukrainian projects was 10.1%.

In general, the bank indicates that in January-June this year it managed to increase net interest income by 43.8%, to EUR 20.93 million, net operating income by 31.7%, to EUR 20.44 million, and net profit by 36.8%, to EUR 4.36 million.

The total assets of the bank for the specified period rose by 5.6%, to EUR 2.47 billion.

The bank recalled that in July 2010 it issued bonds worth EUR 150 million to increase its liquidity and assistance for post-pandemic recovery in the Black Sea region.

The bank aims to promote economic cooperation, trade and cooperation of the countries of the Black Sea region.