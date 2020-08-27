U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at a meeting with United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that the participation of the U.S. investors in the privatization of Ukrainian state-owned enterprises (SOE) could help enhance bilateral relations.

"The privatization of inefficient enterprises will give them a new impetus for development, create jobs and have a positive impact on the economy. The sale of Hotel Dnipro has become an alarm for investors that Ukraine is committed to the principles of fair and transparent trading. Therefore, we invite the U.S. investors to join the auctions as well," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the United States for consistent support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the provision of important military assistance, as well as the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

For his part, Biegun assured Shmyhal that the United States supports the government in reforms that strengthen democratic institutions and improve the business climate.