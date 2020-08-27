Investments

14:32 27.08.2020

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

1 min read
U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at a meeting with United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that the participation of the U.S. investors in the privatization of Ukrainian state-owned enterprises (SOE) could help enhance bilateral relations.

"The privatization of inefficient enterprises will give them a new impetus for development, create jobs and have a positive impact on the economy. The sale of Hotel Dnipro has become an alarm for investors that Ukraine is committed to the principles of fair and transparent trading. Therefore, we invite the U.S. investors to join the auctions as well," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the United States for consistent support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the provision of important military assistance, as well as the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

For his part, Biegun assured Shmyhal that the United States supports the government in reforms that strengthen democratic institutions and improve the business climate.

Tags: #privatization #biegun #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 27.08.2020
Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

11:04 13.08.2020
Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

16:08 10.08.2020
Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

11:53 10.08.2020
Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

10:03 10.08.2020
Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

16:52 07.08.2020
Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

Constitutional Court receives submissions from 45 MPs on constitutionality of transitional provisions of law on judicial system, Ukrrudprom privatization

18:37 06.08.2020
Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

Zelensky calls on Shmyhal to assess impact of privatization or sale of strategic enterprises' shares on Ukraine's economic security

15:48 06.08.2020
Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

Shmyhal orders check of ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine

15:45 05.08.2020
Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

14:55 29.07.2020
Large enterprises privatization in Ukraine could bring $1 bln to national budget in coming years – PM

Large enterprises privatization in Ukraine could bring $1 bln to national budget in coming years – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

LATEST

Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Creative States co-working network will open second office in territory of former Arsenal plant in Kyiv

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD