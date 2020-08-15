Investments

14:46 15.08.2020

U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

1 min read
U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

The United States Embassy in Ukraine has handed a batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the protection against the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection over to Ukrainian state agencies.

"As part of our international technical assistance, the U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs office donated approximately $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment against COVID-19 to our Ukrainian partners at the National Police, State Border Guard Service, and the State Customs Service," the embassy said on Facebook.

Tags: #ppe #usa #border_guards #police #us_embassy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:13 07.08.2020
U.S. Allrise Capital Inc. intends to invest $10 mln in Chornomorets stadium in Odesa

U.S. Allrise Capital Inc. intends to invest $10 mln in Chornomorets stadium in Odesa

09:52 06.08.2020
Ukrainian border guards get protective equipment worth UAH 3 mln from U.S. embassy

Ukrainian border guards get protective equipment worth UAH 3 mln from U.S. embassy

09:33 04.08.2020
Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

13:09 03.08.2020
In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

09:18 03.08.2020
Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

17:38 01.08.2020
Police acted within scope of powers during liquidation of Poltava terrorist – SBI's preliminary conclusion

Police acted within scope of powers during liquidation of Poltava terrorist – SBI's preliminary conclusion

16:56 31.07.2020
Group of U.S. senators introduces legislation on military aid to Ukraine

Group of U.S. senators introduces legislation on military aid to Ukraine

12:19 23.07.2020
In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

10:51 23.07.2020
DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

16:25 21.07.2020
Explosive experts dispose of one hand grenade thrown from bus by hostage taker in Lutsk – police

Explosive experts dispose of one hand grenade thrown from bus by hostage taker in Lutsk – police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

LATEST

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

Swedish Embracer Group AB acquires Ukrainian computer game development company 4A Games

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

China Gezhouba Group Corporation showing interest in investing into Ukrainian power sector

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD