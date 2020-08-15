U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

The United States Embassy in Ukraine has handed a batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the protection against the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection over to Ukrainian state agencies.

"As part of our international technical assistance, the U.S. Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs office donated approximately $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment against COVID-19 to our Ukrainian partners at the National Police, State Border Guard Service, and the State Customs Service," the embassy said on Facebook.