Investments

14:42 31.07.2020

Ukraine, Italy discuss possible cooperation between Ukravtodor, Alitalia in field of "smart roads"

The likelihood of cooperation between the State Agency for Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) and Alitalia in the development of road infrastructure and "smart roads" was discussed by Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy and Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Davide La Cecilia in Kyiv on Friday.

"The minister briefed the ambassador on a number of important investment projects that are planned in the industry, in particular, in the construction of highways, bridges, concessions of seaports and railway stations. The parties also discussed possible cooperation between Ukravtodor and Alitalia in the development of road infrastructure and 'smart roads.' In addition, they noted the importance of developing airports and container trains," the ministry said in a message on its website.

Krykliy also stressed the interest of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine in the resumption of the work of the Ukrainian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation with the aim of enhancing relations in the field of transport and infrastructure.

He positively noted the long-term and mutually beneficial relations between Ukraine and Italy in the field of aviation and confirmed his readiness to act on the principle of reciprocity, positively considering all requests from air carriers that will be appointed by the Italian side.

In addition, the parties discussed further cooperation between the two countries in road traffic.

Tags: #italia #ukraine #roads #ukravtodor
Завантаження...
