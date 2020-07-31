Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law the bill amending certain laws of Ukraine regarding the improvement of support for electricity generation from renewable energy sources (RES).

According to a statement on the parliament's website, the law was returned with the signature of the head of state.

As reported, on July 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 3658 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning improving the conditions for supporting the generation of electricity from alternative energy sources.

The bill provides, in particular, a decrease in feed-in tariffs for most solar plants by 15%, for solar plants of up to 1 MW by 7.5%, for wind farms by 7.5% without prolonging their operation.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov signed the bill on July 28.