Investments

12:19 31.07.2020

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

1 min read
Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law the bill amending certain laws of Ukraine regarding the improvement of support for electricity generation from renewable energy sources (RES).

According to a statement on the parliament's website, the law was returned with the signature of the head of state.

As reported, on July 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 3658 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine concerning improving the conditions for supporting the generation of electricity from alternative energy sources.

The bill provides, in particular, a decrease in feed-in tariffs for most solar plants by 15%, for solar plants of up to 1 MW by 7.5%, for wind farms by 7.5% without prolonging their operation.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov signed the bill on July 28.

Tags: #law #res #electricity #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:58 29.07.2020
Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

15:50 29.07.2020
Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

12:13 29.07.2020
Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

Reznikov or Leonid Kravchuk may become new head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG along with other candidates - Zelensky

14:46 28.07.2020
Razumkov signs law on support for RES

Razumkov signs law on support for RES

12:59 28.07.2020
Zelensky introduces temporary visa-free regime for citizens of China who enter Ukraine for tourism – decree

Zelensky introduces temporary visa-free regime for citizens of China who enter Ukraine for tourism – decree

18:35 27.07.2020
Zelensky creates civil-military administration in Lysychansk – decree

Zelensky creates civil-military administration in Lysychansk – decree

14:29 27.07.2020
Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

Energy ministry backs electricity exports, opposes electricity import in 2020-2021

10:37 27.07.2020
Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin says about the need to free Ukrainian citizens in ORDLO, Crimea, Russia, raises issue of release of Crimean Tatar Suleymanov

10:28 27.07.2020
Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

Zelensky, Putin note importance of successful implementation of Paris agreements for next Normandy format summit in Berlin

10:27 27.07.2020
Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

Zelensky, Putin discuss law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO, decentralization law amending Ukraine's Constitution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

LATEST

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

Ukraine, Italy discuss possible cooperation between Ukravtodor, Alitalia in field of "smart roads"

Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

Court lifts arrest from property of Mykolaiv shipyard Ocean

Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

Kostal Ukraine seek to open second automotive electronics plant in Kyiv region in April 2021

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD