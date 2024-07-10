Facts

19:36 10.07.2024

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

2 min read
Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

The United States will not be dragged into Putin's war of choice, but it will stand by Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggression, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said.

"As this administration has made very clear: we will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war of choice. But we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty and security. We will defend every inch of NATO and we will continue to strengthen NATO's collective defense and deterrence," he said at the NATO Public Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Austin noted that since Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine NATO is now "larger than ever."

"Our new Allies in Finland and Sweden have brought the Alliance's membership to 32. And make no mistake: Putin's war is not the result of NATO enlargement. Putin's war is the cause of NATO enlargement," he said.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense also emphasized that the United States will deepen cooperation in support of Ukraine's self-defense.

"As another sign of our deep commitment to Ukraine's self-defense, a coalition of countries has been working tirelessly to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. And today President Biden alongside the Dutch and Danish prime ministers is proud to announce that the transfer of F-16s is officially underway and Ukraine will be flying F-16s this summer," he said.

Tags: #austin #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

11:32 15.06.2024
Austin: Putin is in no position to make demands of Ukraine for peace

Austin: Putin is in no position to make demands of Ukraine for peace

20:28 13.06.2024
Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

10:40 11.06.2024
US military assistance allows AFU to slow down advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv region – Pentagon

US military assistance allows AFU to slow down advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv region – Pentagon

21:02 20.05.2024
Pentagon Chief: Strengthening Ukrainian air defense discussed at Ramstein 22, allies focused on Ukraine's needs to protect Kharkiv, other places

Pentagon Chief: Strengthening Ukrainian air defense discussed at Ramstein 22, allies focused on Ukraine's needs to protect Kharkiv, other places

17:03 20.05.2024
Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

16:39 27.04.2024
Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

21:27 26.04.2024
Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

11:17 26.04.2024
USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

21:26 16.04.2024
Ukraine needs more shells, air defense – Umerov speaking with Pentagon chief

Ukraine needs more shells, air defense – Umerov speaking with Pentagon chief

11:21 30.03.2024
Umerov, Austin discuss need for more air defense systems for Ukraine

Umerov, Austin discuss need for more air defense systems for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Thursday – DTEK

LATEST

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

AD
AD
AD
AD