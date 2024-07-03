Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky congratulated the anti-aircraft gunners on the Day of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The work of defenders of the Ukrainian sky is admired not only in Ukraine, but also around the world. Your ability to improve and learn right during the war is worthy of respect. You are protecting Ukraine round-the-clock," he wrote on Facebook.

Syrsky stressed that every air target of the Russian aggressors shot down by them is a saved human life.

"The daily struggle of the anti-aircraft missile troops brings closer the time when the sky over Ukraine will be peaceful! Thank you for your courage, dedication to the oath and faith in our Victory, which will definitely happen," he stressed.