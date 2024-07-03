Facts

20:23 03.07.2024

Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

1 min read
Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky congratulated the anti-aircraft gunners on the Day of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The work of defenders of the Ukrainian sky is admired not only in Ukraine, but also around the world. Your ability to improve and learn right during the war is worthy of respect. You are protecting Ukraine round-the-clock," he wrote on Facebook.

Syrsky stressed that every air target of the Russian aggressors shot down by them is a saved human life.

"The daily struggle of the anti-aircraft missile troops brings closer the time when the sky over Ukraine will be peaceful! Thank you for your courage, dedication to the oath and faith in our Victory, which will definitely happen," he stressed.

Tags: #greetings #gunners #afu

MORE ABOUT

20:18 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

20:50 28.06.2024
About 20 samples of sniper, anti-material rifles been approved for use in AFU

About 20 samples of sniper, anti-material rifles been approved for use in AFU

20:16 24.06.2024
Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

13:32 15.06.2024
Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine's East, inflict twelve airstrikes since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine's East, inflict twelve airstrikes since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

12:18 15.06.2024
AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

09:47 11.06.2024
Colonel Sukharevsky appointed Commander of Forces of unmanned systems of AFU – General Staff

Colonel Sukharevsky appointed Commander of Forces of unmanned systems of AFU – General Staff

20:49 10.06.2024
Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

10:44 07.06.2024
Macron: France wants to train AFU brigade, but not sending troops to Ukraine

Macron: France wants to train AFU brigade, but not sending troops to Ukraine

10:31 03.06.2024
Almost 100% of drones for AFU developed in Ukraine, mostly by private business – Defense Ministry

Almost 100% of drones for AFU developed in Ukraine, mostly by private business – Defense Ministry

12:08 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy: AFU has enough artillery shells for first time in two years of war

Zelenskyy: AFU has enough artillery shells for first time in two years of war

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet to present details of new programs to stabilize mobile communications, help people in conditions of electric deficiency – Zelenskyy

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

LATEST

Culture Ministry: 2,013 objects of Ukraine’s cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression

New Italian ambassador intends to make every effort to integrate Italian companies into Ukrainian economic structure

Cabinet to present details of new programs to stabilize mobile communications, help people in conditions of electric deficiency – Zelenskyy

FMs of Ukraine, Israel discuss threats from Russia, Iran and North Korea

Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

AD
AD
AD
AD