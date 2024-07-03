Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

On Wednesday, July 3, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held the first conversation with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Cornelis Johannes Veldkamp, during which he stressed the need for the early delivery of the announced Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

According to Kuleba's message posted on the social network X, he thanked his colleague for confirming that the Netherlands will continue to provide firm support to Ukraine, including in military assistance, sanction pressure on the Russian Federation, prosecution for Russian crimes, the issue of abducted Ukrainian children and in other areas.

“I particularly emphasized the necessity of a swift delivery of the announced Patriot air defense system to Ukraine and expressed appreciation of the continuity of Dutch leadership in all respective areas,” the minister noted.

In turn, Veldkamp, on the social network X, stressed the commitment of the new Dutch government to support Ukraine. “I reiterated the Dutch government's ambition to assist Ukraine on critical issues such as military support, sanctions, accountability efforts, and addressing child abductions by Russia. I look forward to working together and meeting in person,” he said after his talk with Kuleba.

As reported, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Tuesday sworn in the new government of the country. Schoof, who previously headed the country's general intelligence and security service, became the new prime minister of the country.

Kaspar Veldkamp from the New Social Contract party became Foreign Minister, Ruben Bemelmans from the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy became Defense Minister, and Eelco Heinen from the same party became Finance minister.

On Sunday, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made a final address to the nation, noting the need for further support for Ukraine "for peace and security in our country." Now he plans to take a three-month vacation, and in October take up the post of Secretary General of NATO, replacing Jens Stoltenberg in this post.