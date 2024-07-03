Facts

19:26 03.07.2024

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

2 min read
Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territory to end the war, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said on Tuesday when asked about U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's declaration that he could quickly end the conflict.

Yermak, told reporters during a visit to Washington that Kyiv would listen to any advice on how to achieve a "just peace" in the war.

"But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values ... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty," he said.

Asked how Ukraine assesses that Trump would handle the war, Yermak said: "Honest answer: I don't know. Let's see."

The head of the President’s Office said that Ukraine would lobby a new U.S. administration to continue providing it support, adding that Ukraine had received bipartisan support in Washington and polling showed most Americans still support Ukraine after two years of war.

"It will be ... a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," Yermak said of the November 5 presidential election.

As reported, last week, two key Trump advisers presented him with a plan that would include a threat to cut U.S. aid if Kyiv doesn’t agree to start negotiations with Moscow. However, during the debate with Joseph Biden, Trump said that he hadn’t accepted Putin's conditions, who said that Russia would end the war if Kyiv agreed to transfer four regions in the east and south of the country, which Moscow claims.

Tags: #cessation #russia #war

MORE ABOUT

20:27 02.07.2024
In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

18:43 02.07.2024
Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

20:33 28.06.2024
Cabinet regulates restriction of access to info about elimination of consequences of Russian aggression

Cabinet regulates restriction of access to info about elimination of consequences of Russian aggression

20:02 27.06.2024
Russian military drop FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv for first time – prosecutor's office

Russian military drop FAB-500 bombs on Kharkiv for first time – prosecutor's office

19:38 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

19:39 26.06.2024
Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

14:19 26.06.2024
Since start of full-scale war 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine cease activities

Since start of full-scale war 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine cease activities

12:21 20.06.2024
West to support Ukrainian economy during war, isolate Russia, its allies – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

West to support Ukrainian economy during war, isolate Russia, its allies – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

11:58 20.06.2024
British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

11:48 20.06.2024
EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

LATEST

Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Kyiv Court of Appeals upholds around-the-clock house arrest for MP Tyschenko

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroy more than dozen units of Russian vehicles, armored vehicles

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD