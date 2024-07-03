Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territory to end the war, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said on Tuesday when asked about U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's declaration that he could quickly end the conflict.

Yermak, told reporters during a visit to Washington that Kyiv would listen to any advice on how to achieve a "just peace" in the war.

"But we (are) not ready to go to the compromise for the very important things and values ... independence, freedom, democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty," he said.

Asked how Ukraine assesses that Trump would handle the war, Yermak said: "Honest answer: I don't know. Let's see."

The head of the President’s Office said that Ukraine would lobby a new U.S. administration to continue providing it support, adding that Ukraine had received bipartisan support in Washington and polling showed most Americans still support Ukraine after two years of war.

"It will be ... a decision of the American people. We will respect this choice," Yermak said of the November 5 presidential election.

As reported, last week, two key Trump advisers presented him with a plan that would include a threat to cut U.S. aid if Kyiv doesn’t agree to start negotiations with Moscow. However, during the debate with Joseph Biden, Trump said that he hadn’t accepted Putin's conditions, who said that Russia would end the war if Kyiv agreed to transfer four regions in the east and south of the country, which Moscow claims.