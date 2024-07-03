President of UN General Assembly visits Bucha, Borodianka

Chairman of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis visited Borodianka and Bucha in Kyiv region during his visit to Ukraine.

"Today, I am starting my first official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. Here to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We began the day in the formerly occupied territories of Borodianka and Bucha," he said on X.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter and international law," he said.

"Ukraine needs peace, the world needs peace," the Chairman of the UN General Assembly added.