Facts

14:14 03.07.2024

President of UN General Assembly visits Bucha, Borodianka

1 min read

Chairman of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis visited Borodianka and Bucha in Kyiv region during his visit to Ukraine.

"Today, I am starting my first official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. Here to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We began the day in the formerly occupied territories of Borodianka and Bucha," he said on X.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter and international law," he said.

"Ukraine needs peace, the world needs peace," the Chairman of the UN General Assembly added.

Tags: #un_general_assembly

MORE ABOUT

20:24 20.03.2024
Russia creates 'climate of fear' in occupied territories of Ukraine to strengthen control over population living there – UN report

Russia creates 'climate of fear' in occupied territories of Ukraine to strengthen control over population living there – UN report

08:18 28.02.2022
UNSC votes to convene UN General Assembly special session on Ukraine

UNSC votes to convene UN General Assembly special session on Ukraine

16:01 19.02.2020
UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

11:31 23.09.2013
Yanukovych to speak at plenary meeting of UN General Assembly, presidential advisor says

Yanukovych to speak at plenary meeting of UN General Assembly, presidential advisor says

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

LATEST

Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Kyiv Court of Appeals upholds around-the-clock house arrest for MP Tyschenko

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroy more than dozen units of Russian vehicles, armored vehicles

AD
AD
AD
AD