Yermak, Blinken discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States, consisting of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reports.

"Your assistance with weapons and ammunition will strengthen our soldiers on the battlefield and help our state fight against Russian aggression," the message says.

Also during the conversation, the parties discussed the results of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and the further implementation of the points of the Peace Formula and joint work to establish a just peace in Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to preparations for the NATO summit, which will take place next week in Washington, in particular, to the documents that will be concluded.

Olha Stefanishyna noted Ukraine's expectations from the NATO summit. During the meeting, they discussed Ukraine's progress on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration and guaranteed financial assistance to strengthen the defense capability of our state at the Alliance level.

Rustem Umerov informed in detail about the need to provide our Defense Forces with additional air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities and communities, as well as critical infrastructure.

Herman Haluschenko spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities.

Andriy Yermak also noted the importance of introducing sectoral sanctions against banking and financial institutions of the aggressor country.