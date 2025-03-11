Facts

09:34 11.03.2025

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

Ukraine’s team of negotiators preparing for meeting with U.S. reps in Jeddah – Yermak

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported that the Ukrainian delegation is preparing for negotiations with representatives of the United States in Saudi Arabia. Yermak wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"The team is in place. We are preparing for work. Protection of Ukrainian interests, a clear vision of ending the war, we will work effectively with our American partners," Yermak wrote.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ywas in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on a visit on Monday, he flew to Ukraine at night, part of the Ukrainian delegation remained for negotiations with the American delegation. U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia to hold U.S.-Ukraine talks.

