Ukrzaliznytsia changes rules for transporting animals on railway

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has initiated updates to the animal transportation rules, the company's press service reported on Tuesday.

In the new edition of the rules, the definition of "rigid structure" will be removed from the description of carriers: a modern pet backpack with a waterproof absorbent bottom will be suitable.

Temporary stays without a carrier will be allowed for healthy activity and/or sleep on the compartment shelf for small animals up to 45 cm at the withers.

Large dogs over 45 cm at the withers will be allowed to travel in first class and RIC carriages provided all seats in the compartment are purchased. Additionally, large dogs will be allowed on Intercity+ trains, but all seats in a single block in a row must be purchased. Service dogs of Defense Forces representatives can travel for free in all types of carriages, with a muzzle and leash.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that they are ready to provide alternative seats for people who experience discomfort or have an allergic reaction from being near an animal.

In the process of writing the new animal transportation rules, Ukrzaliznytsia studied feedback and the experience of partner railways. Experts from UAnimals, lawyers, and colleagues from the Ministry of Communities, Territory and Infrastructure Development were also involved in the process, the company said.

Before approval by the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine, the draft order with all changes will be submitted for public discussion to consider the interests of all passengers and ensure everyone's comfort on board, the company assured.