Facts

20:37 02.07.2024

New Ukrainian Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych assumes his duties

1 min read
New Ukrainian Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych assumes his duties

The new Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, has officially assumed his duties on Tuesday.

According to the information on the website of the Czech President, Head of State Petr Pavel received the credentials of the new ambassadors at Prague Castle.

In particular, the credentials were presented by the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, Vasyly Zvarych.

Since 2022, Zvarych served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Poland, where he previously held other diplomatic positions. He also served in embassies in the United States and Turkey.

The post of Ukrainian ambassador in Prague remained vacant for almost two years after Yevhen Perebyinis returned to Kyiv, taking up the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

On June 21, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Zvarych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland and appointed him Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Tags: #ambassador #czechia

MORE ABOUT

10:06 02.07.2024
Carlo Formosa appointed new Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine

Carlo Formosa appointed new Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine

12:14 23.05.2024
76th anniversary of independence of State of Israel was solemnly celebrated in Kyiv

76th anniversary of independence of State of Israel was solemnly celebrated in Kyiv

22:27 19.05.2024
Kyiv Zoo hosted grand opening of children's slide - gift from Embassy of Vietnam in Ukraine

Kyiv Zoo hosted grand opening of children's slide - gift from Embassy of Vietnam in Ukraine

19:20 09.05.2024
British Ambassador congratulates Zaluzhny on his appointment as Ambassador: I look forward to working together in consolidating our partnership

British Ambassador congratulates Zaluzhny on his appointment as Ambassador: I look forward to working together in consolidating our partnership

14:56 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK

Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK

13:54 30.04.2024
Balanutsa dismissed from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait - decree

Balanutsa dismissed from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait - decree

19:03 02.04.2024
Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

20:13 13.03.2024
Yermak, Chinese Ambassador discuss results of visit of PRC govt special rep

Yermak, Chinese Ambassador discuss results of visit of PRC govt special rep

20:31 11.03.2024
Biden to meet with Czech PM on April 15 to confirm their strong support for Ukraine

Biden to meet with Czech PM on April 15 to confirm their strong support for Ukraine

19:31 07.03.2024
Zelenskyy agrees on Zaluzhny's candidacy for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

Zelenskyy agrees on Zaluzhny's candidacy for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to UK

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Pentagon chief says USA to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $2.3 bln

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

In response to Orbán's proposal on ceasefire and talks with Russia, Zelenskyy voices his plan on holding second Peace Summit – Zhovkva

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

Number of people injured in enemy attack on Nikopol rises to ten – local authorities

Russian troops drop air bomb on Selydove: a woman killed, two more people injured

About 3% of doctors registered in NHSU left Ukraine at beginning of war – Liashko

With beginning of war, there is shortage of orthopedists, surgeons and anesthesiologists – Liashko

AD
AD
AD
AD