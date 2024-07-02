New Ukrainian Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych assumes his duties

The new Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, has officially assumed his duties on Tuesday.

According to the information on the website of the Czech President, Head of State Petr Pavel received the credentials of the new ambassadors at Prague Castle.

In particular, the credentials were presented by the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, Vasyly Zvarych.

Since 2022, Zvarych served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Poland, where he previously held other diplomatic positions. He also served in embassies in the United States and Turkey.

The post of Ukrainian ambassador in Prague remained vacant for almost two years after Yevhen Perebyinis returned to Kyiv, taking up the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

On June 21, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Zvarych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland and appointed him Ambassador to the Czech Republic.