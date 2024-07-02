Facts

19:37 02.07.2024

MP Bezuhla appeals to SBI against AFU command on hindering her parliamentarian activities, disrupting several military operations

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Maryana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction) intends to appeal to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) against the obstruction of her activities and the disruption of some military operations by the current and former commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I am filing an appeal against [Oleksandr] Syrsky and [Valeriy] Zaluzhny to the State Bureau of Investigations, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office with a copy to the Defense Ministry of Ukraine," she said on Facebook on Tuesday.

In the video attached to the post, the MP explained her decision by saying that the command of the Ukrainian army, both the incumbent and the previous ones, are ruining the army and are guilty of disrupting some military operations.

"In this appeal, I will raise not only the issue of obstruction to my activities, [...] but also the work of the Defense Ministry and the systemic ruining of the capabilities of the Armed Forces by the senior military leadership," Bezuhla said.

She promised to mention military operations and decisions in 2022, 2023, 2024, which were personally controlled by generals Zaluzhny and Syrsky.

"In particular, this concerns the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the invasion, the defense of Kyiv, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Soledar, the southern counteroffensive, the defense of Kharkiv region," the MP said.

Bezuhla also said that she is ready to "testify on a number of issues."

As reported, Zaluzhny headed the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2021-2024. Syrsky was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 8, 2024.

