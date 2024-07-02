Facts

Main problematic issue for commanders of any level is recruitment of units with well–trained military personnel – Syrsky

Currently, the main problematic issue for commanders of any level is the recruitment of units with motivated, well-trained military personnel, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said following the results of a week of work in the Eastern direction.

“Another problematic issue is the provision of modern electronic warfare and military air defense systems capable of effectively combating enemy UAVs. At the same time, we have an advantage in the number and quality of combat copters, primarily bombers and FPV drones, and the skill of the operators who use them. This is the key to our success and saving the lives of the fighters,” he wrote on Facebook.

Syrsky said that upon arrival from the Eastern direction, they began implementing proposals to improve the system of tactical medicine and its integration into the vertical of Medical forces, which will give Ukraine certain advantages in the efficiency and quality of medical care.

He also pointed out that another important area of change is the adaptation of the basic training program for military personnel regarding actions in conditions of complete domination of drones on the battlefield.

In addition, Syrsky informed that another meeting was planned with the commanders of the UAV units to exchange experience on the use and further development of this promising type of weapon.

