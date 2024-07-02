Russia not elected to ECOSOC, one of six main UN bodies – Kuleba

Russia has no place in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and other international bodies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Today marks the 26th round of voting in which Russia failed to be elected to ECOSOC, one of the six main UN bodies. This vote once again demonstrates that Russia can hit the wall as many times as it wants, but the outcome will remain the same: international criminals are not welcome in international bodies," Kuleba said on X.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine's commitment to complying with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter remains unshakable.

"We continue to advance these goals with the steadfast support of our international partners," he added.