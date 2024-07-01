Facts

19:21 01.07.2024

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress, led by Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner, in Kyiv on Monday.

"We discussed the main directions of further American assistance, including additional air defense systems. This is critically important as long as Patriot air defense systems help to save people's lives and protect infrastructure," the head of state said on the Telegram channel, thanking the United States for its continued leadership in supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also informed the delegates about the situation at the front and briefed them on the priority needs of the Ukrainian defense forces, the president's press service said.

During the meeting, the ways of further toughening the sanctions pressure on Russia were discussed. The Ukrainian head of state praised the role of the Congress in forming the legal framework for using the immobilized Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit.

He also stressed the importance of the United States' participation in the Summit on Peace in Switzerland, and particularly the importance of jointly encouraging the countries to support the final Communique of the Summit.

The meeting was also attended by Congresswoman Betty McCollum and Congressmen Ronny Jackson, Tony Gonzales, and John Joyce.

