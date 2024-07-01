Facts

14:26 01.07.2024

Some 30,000 sq km of deoccupied territories recognized as safe from mine threats – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Some 30,000 sq km of deoccupied territories recognized as safe from mine threats – Defense Ministry

Currently, 30,000 square kilometers of deoccupied territories of Ukraine have been recognized as not containing evidence of contamination by explosive objects, this is more than 17% of the preliminary assessment of contamination, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"Today, thanks to our joint work, the area of contaminated territories has already decreased by 30,000 square kilometers. This means that no explosive objects were found in these territories or that the discovered explosive objects were neutralized," head of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Ruslan Berehulia said.

He also emphasized that now Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions remain the most contaminated, where in total more than 50% of all incidents with explosive objects among the civilian population occurred.

According to the colonel, when carrying out mine clearance activities, an integrated approach is used, which, among other things, involves conducting a chemical analysis of soils on agricultural lands for the presence of hazardous substances.

The head of the Main Directorate of Mine Action also noted that currently 78 mechanized mine clearance vehicles of both domestic and foreign production are used by security and defense forces demining teams, as well as mine action operators, to clear de-occupied territories from explosives.

The department recalled that initially the area of de-occupied territories in Ukraine potentially contaminated with explosive objects was estimated at 174,000 square kilometers, of which 14,000 square kilometers are water areas.

Tags: #mines #deoccupation

MORE ABOUT

10:50 12.04.2024
Issue of mine clearance in Ukraine is one of main priorities for EU - Humanitarian Aid Operations Directorate

Issue of mine clearance in Ukraine is one of main priorities for EU - Humanitarian Aid Operations Directorate

13:39 04.04.2024
Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

12:02 04.04.2024
State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

State register of mine-contaminated territories to be launched in Ukraine – Interior Minister

17:06 17.02.2024
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense starting to create group of Black Sea mine action forces

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense starting to create group of Black Sea mine action forces

12:27 30.11.2023
Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

Zelenskyy: Deoccupation of Donbas to be more difficult than with Crimea, since this concerns mental return of people

15:07 10.10.2023
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria to create mine-sweeping force in Nov to clear Black Sea route – media

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria to create mine-sweeping force in Nov to clear Black Sea route – media

14:32 01.09.2023
URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

18:07 20.07.2023
Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

Almost third of Nibulon's land bank mined - top manager

19:13 19.07.2023
Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

17:29 07.07.2023
Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Two civilians dead, ten apartment buildings damaged as occupation forces attack Ukrainsk – Donetsk regional administration

Verbytsky dismissed from post of Deputy Prosecutor General – PGO

Zelenskyy: In coming weeks we will continue communication with partners to obtain permission to strike Russian airfields

Russians fire at critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia region – regional administration head

U.S. rady to send next package of military aid to Ukraine, including air defense missiles - media

LATEST

Three people, incl child, injured in Kyiv region during Sunday missile attack – local authorities

Two civilians dead, ten apartment buildings damaged as occupation forces attack Ukrainsk – Donetsk regional administration

Zelenskyy congratulates Hungary on start of its EU Council presidency, thanks Belgium for its leadership during presidency

Kyiv regional prosecutor's office, Solomiansky district court block activities of two Arricano shopping centers

Two crews of URCS rapid response team work at site of liquidation of consequences of strike in Kharkiv

Russia illegally detains more than 14,000 citizens of Ukraine – human rights ombudsman

Verbytsky dismissed from post of Deputy Prosecutor General – PGO

Poland bans entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks without intl transport permits

Zelenskyy: In coming weeks we will continue communication with partners to obtain permission to strike Russian airfields

Kuleba, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien discuss supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, coordinate further steps in this direction

AD
AD
AD
AD