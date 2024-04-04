Facts

13:39 04.04.2024

Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

2 min read
Interior Minister: During war, 289 civilians killed by mines, including 15 children

During full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 289 civilians were killed as a result of explosions involving explosive objects, 15 of them were children, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"De-occupied territories, areas close to the front line are in the greatest risk zone. The main explanatory work is carried out there (on mine safety). But still, due to various reasons, unfortunately, we are losing people. A total of 289 people died in as a result of an explosion with explosive objects, 15 of them were children," the minister said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, mines are blown up by villagers who try to cultivate fields without waiting for official permission from the authorities, and by those who "simply ignore all prohibitions and go to dangerous areas to pick mushrooms, for example, or just take a walk."

"There are also those who were killed by curiosity. They find a mine or some kind of ammunition and try to dismantle it right on the spot or take it home. Why is an open question. But for this incomprehensible curiosity, people pay with both health and life," Klymenko said.

He said that to explain the mine danger to children, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched mobile safety classes together with UNICEF. "These are specialized cars equipped with interesting visuals about basic safety rules," he added.

According to the minister, in addition to mobile ones, there are also stationary safety classrooms that are installed directly in schools.

As for the losses among deminers, as the Minister of Internal Affairs said, during demining, 21 employees of the State Emergency Service were killed, and another 87 were injured.

