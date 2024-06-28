Supernova Airlines plane performs technical flight from China to Lithuania - co-founder of Nova Poshta

A Boeing 737-800 from the fleet of Supernova Airlines of the NOVA group of companies (Nova Poshta) last week performed a technical flight on the route Guangzhou (China) - Vilnius (Lithuania) with a technical stop at Tashkent airport.

The co-founder of Nova Poshta, Viacheslav Klymov, told reporters about this on the sidelines of the entrepreneurs' forum organized by Forbes Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

"The plane performed a technical flight. It did not transport cargo and this flight should not be considered as a full-fledged beginning of the commercial activities of SuperNova Airlines," Klymov said.

He emphasized that the airline is preparing to operate commercial cargo flights, but preparation is a complex process that takes time. Klymov did not specify when this would happen, but did not rule out that it would happen before the end of the year.

Earlier it was reported that Supernova Airlines opened the first route from Riga to Rzeszow in cooperation with the Latvian airline RAF-Avia with its ATR 72 aircraft.

The company clarified that the use of air transportation saves up to 36 hours on the delivery of parcels from (or to) Riga compared to trucks. They also reported on Supernova Airlines' long-term plans to form a fleet in the future using cargo versions of modern aircraft manufactured by Boeing or Airbus.

As reported, Supernova Airlines received a Ukrainian operator certificate on January 6, 2023, which provides the opportunity to begin cargo flights.