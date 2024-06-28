Facts

10:44 28.06.2024

Orban refuses to support von der Leyen's candidacy as head of European Commission

1 min read
Orban refuses to support von der Leyen's candidacy as head of European Commission

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said before the leaders' summit that he "cannot" support the reappointment of Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

"This is a blatant power grab, and we have no reason to support such an abuse of power," PM Orbán said.

In particular, Orban said that Hungary "cannot support" the extension of von der Leyen's mandate. He also accused her of using tools to defend the rule of law against Hungary.

In addition, Orban said that the coalition formed by the largest political associations - the European People's Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats Group - to appoint the leadership of the European Union is a "coalition of lies and deceit." He stressed that the agreements are based on the party line, and not on programs or future plans.

