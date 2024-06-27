Zelenskyy, Michel discuss key priorities of relations between Ukraine and EU in near future

During his working visit to Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, during the meeting he thanked Michel and all EU member states for the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and stressed that Ukrainians had been waiting for this for a long time.

"Everyone, both civilians and, of course, our heroes on the battlefield, you know how we want to be in the EU. Now we see this strong historical step forward. Of course, we have to work on the next steps. You always say that we are in too much of a hurry, but it is necessary," Zelenskyy said.

He also approved the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, the extension of restrictions to Belarus due to its participation in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Michel for his comprehensive support of the Peace Formula and assistance in attracting more countries to the first Peace Summit.

"Zelenskyy and Michel discussed the key priorities of relations between Ukraine and the EU in the near future, primarily after the start of accession negotiations," the message says.