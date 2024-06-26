Ukraine-EU security agreement to be signed at EU summit

An agreement between Ukraine and the EU on security guarantees will be signed on Thursday in Brussels at a meeting of the European Council.

A senior European diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Thursday that a special guest will be present, whose name they are not allowed to name. He also said that tomorrow, after the family photo of EU leaders, a commitment to ensuring security between Ukraine and the EU will be signed.

At the same time, he did not name the "special guest," but earlier European media reported about the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels.

The EU summit will take place in Brussels on June 27-28.

Answering a question from journalists to what extent the content of this document is similar to many security agreements already signed with the countries of the European Union, the diplomat noted that not all member states have signed agreements with Ukraine. The EU is a kind of umbrella in which everyone will take on obligations and everyone will make their contribution by approving these security obligations, the source said.

At the same time, he especially noted the importance of the current meeting of the European Council, which will be the first after the elections to the European Parliament. The diplomat said this is a new cycle that opens now with a clear idea of ​​what the strategic agenda will be, how the leaders of the European Council intend to shape other institutions and work over the next five years is one part of the decision that will be made, and the other — the names and team that will be responsible for the implementation and work on this program.

EU leaders are expected to approve candidates for leadership positions in the EU: the President of the European Commission (the leaders are expected to approve current President Ursula von der Leyen for a second term), the President of the European Council (the candidacy of former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa was previously discussed), the Supreme the EU Representative for Foreign and Security Policy (Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was previously nominated for this position) and the President of the European Parliament (the nomination of the current President Roberta Metsola for a second term was discussed).

In addition, issues of competitiveness, security and defense, migration, and the Middle East will be on the agenda.