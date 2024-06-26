Russian military loot equipment from ZNPP assisted by its fictitious management – National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers, assisted by the fictitious management of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), remove the non-used equipment from the power plant, the National Resistance Center created by the Special Operations Forces has said.

"Eduard Atakishchev, deputy director of the seized Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, appointed by the invaders, is helping the military to remove unused equipment from the plant. According to local reports, Atakishchev, who was seconded from Rostov, is responsible for signing fictitious agreements to transfer unclaimed property of the plant to the needs of the occupiers, as well as for their placement on the territory," it said on Wednesday.

Atakishchev himself is constantly surrounded by the military and hardly ever appears in Enerhodar, mostly staying in Moscow.

"All of Atakishchev's activities are subordinated to the national control center of the Russian 'defense'. This is another evidence that the Russians have systematically turned ZNPP into a military facility," the Center said.