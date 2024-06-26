Facts

18:51 26.06.2024

Russian military loot equipment from ZNPP assisted by its fictitious management – National Resistance Center

1 min read
Russian military loot equipment from ZNPP assisted by its fictitious management – National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers, assisted by the fictitious management of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), remove the non-used equipment from the power plant, the National Resistance Center created by the Special Operations Forces has said.

"Eduard Atakishchev, deputy director of the seized Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, appointed by the invaders, is helping the military to remove unused equipment from the plant. According to local reports, Atakishchev, who was seconded from Rostov, is responsible for signing fictitious agreements to transfer unclaimed property of the plant to the needs of the occupiers, as well as for their placement on the territory," it said on Wednesday.

Atakishchev himself is constantly surrounded by the military and hardly ever appears in Enerhodar, mostly staying in Moscow.

"All of Atakishchev's activities are subordinated to the national control center of the Russian 'defense'. This is another evidence that the Russians have systematically turned ZNPP into a military facility," the Center said.

Tags: #znpp

MORE ABOUT

11:57 15.04.2024
Russia preparing another provocation at ZNPP – AFU General Staff with reference to intelligence data

Russia preparing another provocation at ZNPP – AFU General Staff with reference to intelligence data

11:20 15.04.2024
All six reactors at ZNPP in cold shutdown – IAEA

All six reactors at ZNPP in cold shutdown – IAEA

17:43 09.04.2024
IAEA reports another attack on Zaporizhia NPP site by drones

IAEA reports another attack on Zaporizhia NPP site by drones

16:34 18.01.2024
Property of occupied Zaporizhia NPP transferred to charter capital of Energoatom like property of other NPPs - Kotin

Property of occupied Zaporizhia NPP transferred to charter capital of Energoatom like property of other NPPs - Kotin

10:59 15.01.2024
Russians denied access to reactor hall of ZNPP power unit 6 to new IAEA team of experts

Russians denied access to reactor hall of ZNPP power unit 6 to new IAEA team of experts

15:35 16.08.2023
GUR: There’s no need to talk about change in situation at ZNPP

GUR: There’s no need to talk about change in situation at ZNPP

09:31 10.08.2023
ZNPP loses off-site power supply from high-voltage line at night – Energoatom

ZNPP loses off-site power supply from high-voltage line at night – Energoatom

16:12 08.08.2023
Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

12:18 31.07.2023
ZNPP ignores inspectorate's regulatory orders for its operation, IAEA calls to investigate options to comply with them – agency

ZNPP ignores inspectorate's regulatory orders for its operation, IAEA calls to investigate options to comply with them – agency

18:11 28.07.2023
Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

AD

HOT NEWS

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

Mark Rutte approved for post of NATO Secretary General – alliance’s statement

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

LATEST

Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

Guyana joins Peace Summit communiqué; it already supported by 83 states, five organizations

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Reserve+ app contains info about reservation of 340,000 people liable for military service – Dpty Defense Minister

Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

President signs into law bill on use of English language in Ukraine

Every single prisoner released from Russian captivity on May 31 gives account of torture – UN

Ukrainian children know they must fight for life and freedom – First Lady

Since start of full-scale war 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine cease activities

AD
AD
AD
AD