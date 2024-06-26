Facts

14:00 26.06.2024

Most Ukrainians negatively view idea of holding elections before the end of the war – survey

2 min read
Some 59% of respondents (in September 2023 ˗ 64%) have a negative attitude towards the idea of holding national elections in Ukraine before the end of the war, while 22% have a positive attitude (in September 2023 ˗ 15%), as evidenced by results of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from June 6 to June 12, 2024.

According to the results of a study presented at the Interfax-Ukraine press center on Wednesday, support for the idea of holding elections before the end of the war largely depends on the level of trust in the current government.

Among those who trust the president, only 11.5% would support the elections, while among those who do not trust ˗ 34%. However, among those who do not trust the president, a relative majority (47%) do not support the idea of holding such elections (among those who trust ˗ 72%).

In addition, the negative attitude towards elections during the war is due to the fact that the relative majority (46%) of respondents believe that elections will disunite Ukrainian society, while only 11% believe that they will unite society (in September-October 2023, respectively 40% and 9%).

The survey was conducted within the framework of the Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted using the face-to-face method in 22 regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions – only in those territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. Some 2,016 respondents aged 18 years and over were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of citizens.

Tags: #razumkov_center #elections

