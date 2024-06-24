Facts

19:48 24.06.2024

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

2 min read
USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

The U.S. government, through USAID, will finance the printing of more than three million textbooks for Ukrainian primary school students by this academic year, textbooks will be delivered to more than 12,000 schools in Ukraine, the White House says.

“Russia is waging a war not just against the Ukrainian military, but also against the Ukrainian people. On May 23, 2024, a Russian strike destroyed the Faktur-Druk printing house in Kharkiv, one of the largest printing houses in Europe. This is part of Russia’s ongoing destruction of printing houses in Kharkiv and elsewhere in Ukraine. Kharkiv’s printing houses produce a significant percentage of all books in Ukraine, including textbooks for Ukrainian children. By striking these printing houses, Russia is attacking Ukraine’s education system. We will not let Russia succeed,” according to a statement posted on the White House website on Monday.

“Today, we are announcing that the United States government, through USAID, is providing assistance to print more than three million textbooks for Ukrainian elementary school students ahead of this school year. These textbooks will be produced in Ukraine and delivered to more than 12,000 schools across the country. Our message is clear: We will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend against Russia’s barbaric war of aggression,” the statement reads.

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, thanked the National Security Adviser to the President of the United States, Jake Sullivan, and the U.S. administration “for funding the printing of textbooks for Ukrainian children for 1 and 2 graders.”

“After the brutal attack by russia on our printing facilities, they also put the educational process at risk. With our US partners we keep actively working together on additional air defense and other capabilities to win the war and protect our people,” Yermak stressed.

