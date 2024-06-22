Facts

14:25 22.06.2024

Five people killed in 24 hours, seven more injured in Donetsk region – authorities

Over the past day, Russian forces shelled settlements in Donbas 13 times, resulting in five deaths and seven injuries, reported the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, on his Telegram channel.

According to him, in Selydove, two people were killed and three were injured; in Toretsk, two people were killed and one was injured; in Druzhba, one person was killed and one was injured; in Pivnichne, one person was injured; in New York, one person was injured.

In Selydove, Pokrovsk district, five five-story buildings, six private houses, and a car were damaged. In Kurakhove, a private house was damaged. In Prohres of the Hrodivska community, eight houses were damaged.

In the Kramatorsk district, the communities of Torske, Terny, Yampilivka, and Zarichne in the Lyman community were shelled. The surroundings of the Kostiantynivka community were also under fire.

In the Bakhmut district, 15 private houses and four high-rise buildings were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community. Multiple shelling was recorded in the Toretsk community, damaging 13 houses, an administrative building, and an infrastructure object; three houses were damaged in Pivnichne, and a house was damaged in New York. Another house was damaged in Siversk.

"Over the past day, Russian forces shelled settlements in Donbas 13 times. From the frontline, 260 people, including 50 children, were evacuated," wrote Filashkin.

