Private houses, kindergartens, recreation centers, shops damaged in night shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

On the night of Saturday, Russian forces shelled Podlyman and Vilkhivka, reported Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Podlyman: As a result of shelling from MLRS, private households, three shops, preschool premises, a cultural center, and two cars were damaged... Vilkhivka: a glide bomb hit an open area. Window glazing in a private house was damaged," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that the previous day, the Vovchansk community was shelled by drones (an employee of Ukrposhta was killed and another was injured), Kyrylivka (a shop, kindergarten, and two private houses were damaged), Lyptsi (a glide bomb hit a previously destroyed fire station, damaging the fence and partially destroying the backup garage building), and Borova (a grocery store was partially destroyed, a car and 10 private houses were damaged).