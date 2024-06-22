Facts

13:41 22.06.2024

Private houses, kindergartens, recreation centers, shops damaged in night shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

1 min read
Private houses, kindergartens, recreation centers, shops damaged in night shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

On the night of Saturday, Russian forces shelled Podlyman and Vilkhivka, reported Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Podlyman: As a result of shelling from MLRS, private households, three shops, preschool premises, a cultural center, and two cars were damaged... Vilkhivka: a glide bomb hit an open area. Window glazing in a private house was damaged," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that the previous day, the Vovchansk community was shelled by drones (an employee of Ukrposhta was killed and another was injured), Kyrylivka (a shop, kindergarten, and two private houses were damaged), Lyptsi (a glide bomb hit a previously destroyed fire station, damaging the fence and partially destroying the backup garage building), and Borova (a grocery store was partially destroyed, a car and 10 private houses were damaged).

Tags: #kharkiv_region #synehubov

MORE ABOUT

15:45 22.06.2024
Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

15:43 22.06.2024
ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION, TWO PEOPLE KILLED, AT LEAST TWO INJURED IN KHARKIV – SYNEHUBOV

15:54 15.06.2024
One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

18:03 13.06.2024
Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

12:07 12.06.2024
Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

14:28 10.06.2024
In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

20:13 06.06.2024
Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

20:32 04.06.2024
As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

14:36 24.05.2024
UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

12:38 23.05.2024
Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

Two people killed, at least two injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

Energoatom supervisory board completed

Zvarych dismissed from post of Ambassador of Poland, appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic – decrees

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to the Netherlands as Ukraine's permanent representative to OPCW – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Dovhanych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iraq – decree

Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

Artem Sytnyk becomes deputy director of Defense Procurement Agency of Ministry of Defense

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD