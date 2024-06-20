Ten Ukrainian children return to Ukraine from occupied districts of Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia regions – Lubinets

Ten Ukrainian children, who lived with their relatives in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, have returned to the Ukrainian-government controlled territory, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"The 'new authorities' forced children to go to Russian schools and sing on Mondays the national anthem of the country which brought destruction, fear and disorder. Fortunately, some were able to receive Ukrainian education online, but parents were intimidated that in this case their children would be taken away. To prevent this from happening, Ukrainians decide to leave everything in order to protect the lives and future of their children," he said on the Telegram channel Thursday.

According to the ombudsman, the returnees have already visited the Ukrainian Center for the Protection of Children's Rights, and a multifunctional team spoke with them, recording the crimes which they witnessed or suffered.

"The scale of forced mobilization is astonishing – according to those returned, without a Russian passport it is impossible to do any action or receive medical assistance. The children saw with their own eyes how the Russians carried out groundless searches in their homes. And the mother of one of the boys said that they lived in a building damaged by a Russian projectile," he said.

Lubinets emphasized that Ukraine is always ready for the return of everyone and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological, social and other assistance.