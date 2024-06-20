In accident in Poland involving bus with Ukrainian citizens, 14 people injured – media

In the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, an accident occurred involving a bus with Ukrainian citizens, 14 people were injured, European Pravda reports with reference to RMF FM.

The accident occurred on a national road near the village of Zakręcie near Krasnystaw: a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens slid into a ditch and turned over on its side.

A total of 58 people were traveling by bus, 14 were injured. Among the victims are two children. Some 13 people were hospitalized.

Police said it was a Polish bus heading from Kyiv to Warsaw. The bus driver was sober.

The section of the national road in the area of ​​the accident was blocked.

Earlier it was reported that on June 17, a regular bus carrying 57 Ukrainian citizens, including 42 minors, collided with a truck in Romania.