In accident in Poland involving bus with Ukrainian citizens, 14 people injured – media
In the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, an accident occurred involving a bus with Ukrainian citizens, 14 people were injured, European Pravda reports with reference to RMF FM.
The accident occurred on a national road near the village of Zakręcie near Krasnystaw: a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens slid into a ditch and turned over on its side.
A total of 58 people were traveling by bus, 14 were injured. Among the victims are two children. Some 13 people were hospitalized.
Police said it was a Polish bus heading from Kyiv to Warsaw. The bus driver was sober.
The section of the national road in the area of the accident was blocked.
Earlier it was reported that on June 17, a regular bus carrying 57 Ukrainian citizens, including 42 minors, collided with a truck in Romania.