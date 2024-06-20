SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the night of Thursday, June 20, carried out a strike using drones on the warehouse of fuels and lubricants of JSC Tambovnefteprodukt and the Enemskaya oil depot of LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt LLC, informed sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

At these facilities, raw materials and finished products were processed and stored, which were subsequently used for the needs of the Russian army. After a series of hits by SBU drones, fires started at both sites.

"The SBU's attacks on enterprises operating in the Russian military-industrial complex reduce the resources with which the enemy can wage war and force the aggressor country to spend money on restoring infrastructure. This is an additional burden on the Russian budget, already burdened with sanctions and other economic challenges. The service will continue to work in this direction," an informed source said.

In total, SBU drones have already carried out almost three dozen successful attacks on Russian oil complex facilities in different regions.