Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

To gain membership in the European Union, Ukraine must go through a difficult path, but it will end successfully, this opinion was expressed by Charge d’Affaires of the European Union in Ukraine Jaroslaw Timofiejuk during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

Timofiejuk positively assessed Ukraine's start to negotiations on EU membership. In general, as the diplomat said, the decision to start negotiations has already been made by the European Council, and the rest is technical issues. But very often everything comes down to technical issues. According to Timofiejuk, they have circumvented these obstacles, and a corresponding meeting will take place in Luxembourg next week. This is an important step, but it will only be the beginning of a long and complex process, the diplomat said.

He explained that the process of enlarging the community is in the hands of EU member states, and at every step, any decision requires full consensus.

The expansion is based on the concrete results of the country planning to join. For our part, we will do everything possible to support Ukraine, added the Chargé d’Affaires.

In addition, Timofiejuk noted that in the fall the European Commission will publish another report on Ukraine's implementation of the reforms necessary to gain membership. He also recalled that at one time, Poland also went through a difficult path to join the EU, but the result was successful, despite a number of skeptical forecasts.

Ukraine also awaits membership in the EU, but the process will not be easy, he concluded.