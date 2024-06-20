Facts

11:19 20.06.2024

Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

2 min read
Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

To gain membership in the European Union, Ukraine must go through a difficult path, but it will end successfully, this opinion was expressed by Charge d’Affaires of the European Union in Ukraine Jaroslaw Timofiejuk during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

Timofiejuk positively assessed Ukraine's start to negotiations on EU membership. In general, as the diplomat said, the decision to start negotiations has already been made by the European Council, and the rest is technical issues. But very often everything comes down to technical issues. According to Timofiejuk, they have circumvented these obstacles, and a corresponding meeting will take place in Luxembourg next week. This is an important step, but it will only be the beginning of a long and complex process, the diplomat said.

He explained that the process of enlarging the community is in the hands of EU member states, and at every step, any decision requires full consensus.

The expansion is based on the concrete results of the country planning to join. For our part, we will do everything possible to support Ukraine, added the Chargé d’Affaires.

In addition, Timofiejuk noted that in the fall the European Commission will publish another report on Ukraine's implementation of the reforms necessary to gain membership. He also recalled that at one time, Poland also went through a difficult path to join the EU, but the result was successful, despite a number of skeptical forecasts.

Ukraine also awaits membership in the EU, but the process will not be easy, he concluded.

Tags: #ksf #open_ukraine #eu #yatsenyuk

MORE ABOUT

11:58 20.06.2024
British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

11:48 20.06.2024
EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

11:40 20.06.2024
U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

10:50 20.06.2024
Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

10:43 20.06.2024
Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

10:00 20.06.2024
Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

19:00 19.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

09:51 18.06.2024
EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

09:18 18.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

11:20 15.06.2024
EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency

EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

Seven workers of energy facilities injured in night attack by Russian aggressors – Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

LATEST

SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

Nova Poshta expands its network in the Czech Republic

Seven workers of energy facilities injured in night attack by Russian aggressors – Ministry of Energy

Air defense forces shoot down 5 out of 9 missiles, 27 out of 27 attack UAVs – Air Force

Russia attacks TPP at night, equipment damaged, three power engineers injured – DTEK

Preparations for second Peace Summit continue, already known about enemy's plans to disrupt this Summit – Yermak

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

AD
AD
AD
AD