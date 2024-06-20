Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

Poland is one of the largest countries in Europe that has practical experience in joining the European Union, and is ready to act as a hub for Ukraine in this process, said Pawel Kowal, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland.

"Poland is, perhaps, one of the largest countries in Europe having its practical experience of joining the EU within the European Union enlargement policy framework. Poland enjoys its own interests for further EU enlargement. We are ready for negotiations, and we want to speed up such negotiations without signing any additional agreements or introducing any new rules within the context of enlargement," Kowal stated during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

The head of the Committee emphasized that during the Ukraine International Recovery Conference, which took place last week in Berlin, about a hundred people, not only official representatives of Poland, but also mayors, representatives of municipalities, businesses, bankers, took part in it to demonstrate Polish potential and share their experience in accession to the EU.

Kowal also noted the importance of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Reconstruction is of a key importance here. It is not only about restoring roads, bridges, etc, it is about reconstruction in the widest sense of the word. This is also the issue of getting ready – and Poland is quite an expert in this. We suggest that we act as a certain hub for Ukraine", Kowal emphasized.

He also mentioned that despite certain historical and political contradictions, Ukraine and Poland ought to be more pragmatic in building their partnership relations.

"We must be more pragmatic in these relations, considering all historical and cultural nuances of such relationships. We must stop Putin, and we stand ready to act proactively here, as was the case to adopt the additional support package for Ukraine. Both Poles and Ukrainians must find a much-needed synergy: it is either this, or we forever remain discussing historical and other events, like blockade of the border crossing points back in February," Pawel Kowal emphasized.

"We must start writing a new chapter based on a more pragmatic approach. We shall benefit from such historic opportunities for Poland so that to ensure a new member state in NATO and the EU – Ukraine," Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland summed up.