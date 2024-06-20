Facts

10:50 20.06.2024

Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

3 min read
Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

Poland is one of the largest countries in Europe that has practical experience in joining the European Union, and is ready to act as a hub for Ukraine in this process, said Pawel Kowal, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland.

"Poland is, perhaps, one of the largest countries in Europe having its practical experience of joining the EU within the European Union enlargement policy framework. Poland enjoys its own interests for further EU enlargement. We are ready for negotiations, and we want to speed up such negotiations without signing any additional agreements or introducing any new rules within the context of enlargement," Kowal stated during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

The head of the Committee emphasized that during the Ukraine International Recovery Conference, which took place last week in Berlin, about a hundred people, not only official representatives of Poland, but also mayors, representatives of municipalities, businesses, bankers, took part in it to demonstrate Polish potential and share their experience in accession to the EU.

Kowal also noted the importance of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Reconstruction is of a key importance here. It is not only about restoring roads, bridges, etc, it is about reconstruction in the widest sense of the word. This is also the issue of getting ready – and Poland is quite an expert in this. We suggest that we act as a certain hub for Ukraine", Kowal emphasized.

He also mentioned that despite certain historical and political contradictions, Ukraine and Poland ought to be more pragmatic in building their partnership relations.

"We must be more pragmatic in these relations, considering all historical and cultural nuances of such relationships. We must stop Putin, and we stand ready to act proactively here, as was the case to adopt the additional support package for Ukraine. Both Poles and Ukrainians must find a much-needed synergy: it is either this, or we forever remain discussing historical and other events, like blockade of the border crossing points back in February," Pawel Kowal emphasized.

"We must start writing a new chapter based on a more pragmatic approach. We shall benefit from such historic opportunities for Poland so that to ensure a new member state in NATO and the EU – Ukraine," Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of Poland summed up.

 

Tags: #ksf #kyiv_security_forum #open_ukraine #poland #eu #kowal #yatsenyuk

MORE ABOUT

11:58 20.06.2024
British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

11:48 20.06.2024
EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

11:40 20.06.2024
U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

11:19 20.06.2024
Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

10:43 20.06.2024
Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

10:00 20.06.2024
Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

Russia may be invited to negotiations only after its defeat – French expert

19:00 19.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

13:44 19.06.2024
Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives in Ukraine - Kondratiuk

Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives in Ukraine - Kondratiuk

09:51 18.06.2024
EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

EU creates Audit Board to control Ukraine Facility

09:18 18.06.2024
G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

Seven workers of energy facilities injured in night attack by Russian aggressors – Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

LATEST

SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

Nova Poshta expands its network in the Czech Republic

Seven workers of energy facilities injured in night attack by Russian aggressors – Ministry of Energy

Air defense forces shoot down 5 out of 9 missiles, 27 out of 27 attack UAVs – Air Force

Russia attacks TPP at night, equipment damaged, three power engineers injured – DTEK

Preparations for second Peace Summit continue, already known about enemy's plans to disrupt this Summit – Yermak

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

AD
AD
AD
AD