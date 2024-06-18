Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine has started negotiations with a number of countries that have expressed interest in holding a second Peace Summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Every step towards a just peace attracted the attention of certain groups of summit participants and countries that have not joined yet, but are interested in peace," Zelenskyy said at the end of the first inaugural Peace Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday.

According to him, "we already have countries that have expressed their interest in holding a second peace summit, and we have started negotiations with them."

The Head of State did not name a list of such countries.

He also noted that "these days, by uniting 101 countries and an international organization, we have achieved great success for Ukraine and all partners." "And our just goal is for all countries of the world to join this noble cause," Zelenskyy concluded.