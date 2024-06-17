Facts

Zelenskyy: We made right choice when included items on nuclear, food, humanitarian security to Peace Summit agenda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian side had chosen correctly the items of the Peace Formula on nuclear and food security, as well as the return of prisoners and deported children, which were submitted for consideration by the participants in the inaugural Summit on Peace, since the Summit could have "absolutely practical steps."

"The format of the Summit on Peace is absolutely working, and I thank you [Summit participants] for this. We can see that we made the right choice when put forward two security points and one humanitarian, in order to begin to move towards the restoration of full security and peace," he said following the second plenary meeting of the participants of the Summit on Peace in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 16.

According to the head of state, "it is obvious that the discussion of the Summit participants on food, nuclear security and humanitarian aspects can, as a result, have absolutely practical steps."

"We all in the world are interested in the safety of nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities. I am grateful to the participants of the Summit on Peace for fully understanding this and recognizing the need to restore full security to the Zaporizhia NPP, which was captured by Russian troops and turned into a foothold for war. I would also like to say thank you to every leader and country that have supported our efforts to ensure freedom of navigation," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "food security is a key issue not only for the countries of the Global South, but also for every country in the world, because it determines the cost of life. The disruption of food markets is a direct path to chaos. Unfortunately, Russia has tried too often set the world on the path of destabilization and chaos. Therefore, we all need to unite to guarantee every family in the world and every person the right to food and protection from price chaos."

The President of Ukraine also thanked the Summit participants for discussing the issues of releasing people from Russian captivity, as well as the return of Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russia.

"We must return each and everyone home. Our civilian prisoners of Russia, kidnapped children, and our soldiers. Every day in captivity is terrible, and we must free thousands of people who have had years of their lives taken from them, who are under torture and who are being lied to in Russia when they say that no one is waiting for them in Ukraine. Imagine what a personal disaster this is for each such person and child. We must free them all," he said.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that "we can achieve results – and as quickly as possible. It is these practical steps towards security and restoration of peace that will convey to everyone in the world that the UN Charter can be restored to its full effectiveness, like all its principles and purposes."

