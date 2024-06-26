Guyana joins Peace Summit communiqué; it already supported by 83 states, five organizations

On June 25, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana supported the Joint Communiqué of the participants of the Peace Summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, after which the number of states and international organizations that signed the document increased to 88.

The updated list of signatories as of June 25, published on the website of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reportedly includes 83 states and five organizations: the Council of Europe, the European Commission, the European Council, the European Parliament and the Organization of American States. The Ecumenical Patriarchate attended the summit as an observer and supports the principles set out in the Joint Communiqué, the statement said.

Among the states that signed the communiqué, all states located in Europe partially or completely, with the exception of Russia, Belarus and the Vatican, but including all 27 EU member states, Ukraine, Turkey, Georgia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, as well as Kosovo, not recognized by Ukraine as an independent state.

Among the states of South and Central America, the communique was signed by Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Costa Rica, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, Uruguay.

Among the African states, the communique was signed by Benin, Cape Verde, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, Suriname and Zambia.

In addition, signatories include the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Fiji, Palau, Singapore, East Timor, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Qatar, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

"Further states and international organisations wishing to support the Joint Communiqué can do so by writing to [email protected]," according to the statement.

Earlier, on June 24, the communiqué was supported by Malawi, on June 21 by Barbados and the Marshall Islands, and on June 19 by Zambia and the Organization of American States.