Facts

18:29 26.06.2024

Guyana joins Peace Summit communiqué; it already supported by 83 states, five organizations

2 min read
Guyana joins Peace Summit communiqué; it already supported by 83 states, five organizations

On June 25, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana supported the Joint Communiqué of the participants of the Peace Summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, after which the number of states and international organizations that signed the document increased to 88.

The updated list of signatories as of June 25, published on the website of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reportedly includes 83 states and five organizations: the Council of Europe, the European Commission, the European Council, the European Parliament and the Organization of American States. The Ecumenical Patriarchate attended the summit as an observer and supports the principles set out in the Joint Communiqué, the statement said.

Among the states that signed the communiqué, all states located in Europe partially or completely, with the exception of Russia, Belarus and the Vatican, but including all 27 EU member states, Ukraine, Turkey, Georgia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, as well as Kosovo, not recognized by Ukraine as an independent state.

Among the states of South and Central America, the communique was signed by Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Costa Rica, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Peru, Uruguay.

Among the African states, the communique was signed by Benin, Cape Verde, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia, Suriname and Zambia.

In addition, signatories include the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Fiji, Palau, Singapore, East Timor, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Qatar, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

"Further states and international organisations wishing to support the Joint Communiqué can do so by writing to [email protected]," according to the statement.

Earlier, on June 24, the communiqué was supported by Malawi, on June 21 by Barbados and the Marshall Islands, and on June 19 by Zambia and the Organization of American States.

Tags: #peace_summit #guyana

MORE ABOUT

09:59 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

20:05 21.06.2024
Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

Not single country participating in Peace Summit disconnected from communiqué, not to disconnect – Zhovkva

10:43 21.06.2024
Kuleba: Summit in Switzerland becomes ‘leap to peace,’ but still with very difficult path ahead

Kuleba: Summit in Switzerland becomes ‘leap to peace,’ but still with very difficult path ahead

09:31 20.06.2024
Preparations for second Peace Summit continue, already known about enemy's plans to disrupt this Summit – Yermak

Preparations for second Peace Summit continue, already known about enemy's plans to disrupt this Summit – Yermak

20:22 19.06.2024
Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

12:33 19.06.2024
State of Antigua and Barbuda joins communique of Global Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

State of Antigua and Barbuda joins communique of Global Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

18:16 18.06.2024
Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

16:02 18.06.2024
Stoltenberg: Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrates broad international support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrates broad international support for Ukraine

14:30 18.06.2024
Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

14:15 18.06.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

AD

HOT NEWS

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

Mark Rutte approved for post of NATO Secretary General – alliance’s statement

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

LATEST

Kuleba calls on participants of OSCE Annual Conference to resolve Russian crisis for sake of future of Europe

Russian military loot equipment from ZNPP assisted by its fictitious management – National Resistance Center

Power outage schedules on Thursday will also be in valid all day – DTEK

Reserve+ app contains info about reservation of 340,000 people liable for military service – Dpty Defense Minister

Environmental damage from destruction of Epicenter in Kharkiv exceeds UAH 860 mln

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

President signs into law bill on use of English language in Ukraine

Every single prisoner released from Russian captivity on May 31 gives account of torture – UN

Ukrainian children know they must fight for life and freedom – First Lady

Since start of full-scale war 13% of cultural institutions in Ukraine cease activities

AD
AD
AD
AD