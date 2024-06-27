Facts

09:16 27.06.2024

Zelenskyy: Kingdom of Tonga joins Peace Summit communiqué

Zelenskyy: Kingdom of Tonga joins Peace Summit communiqué

The Kingdom of Tonga (a state in Polynesia) joined the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit participants, which became the ninth signatory after the inaugural summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I appreciate the Kingdom of Tonga becoming the ninth participant to sign the joint communiqué following the first Peace Summit. We can see that the principles outlined in this historic document are shared by countries from all over the world. We value Tonga's commitment to them," the president said on X.

"We make every effort to ensure that no one falls behind in global efforts to restore the full force of the UN Charter. Every peace-loving nation's voice must be heard," Zelenskyy noted.

He also emphasized that achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and restoring respect for international law meets the interests of all countries, including the island states of Oceania.

To date, the Joint Communiqué of the Peace Summit participants, held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, has been supported by 84 states and five organizations, including Tonga.

