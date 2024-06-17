Zelenskyy, President of Ghana instruct teams from both countries to begin work on ensuring food export to Ghana

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo during the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the press service of the Ukrainian head of state reported.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy noted the participation of Ghana's president in the Global Peace Summit.

"The voice of Africa at the Summit is very important to us. Many discussions have taken place today, and we see the next steps that we will be happy to share with you," said the head of the Ukrainian state.

He also thanked Ghana for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, in particular during the voting for the UN General Assembly resolutions.

The heads of state discussed the next steps in the implementation of the Peace Formula and the possibility of holding a meeting dedicated to one of its points.

"The presidents instructed the teams of both countries to begin practical work on ensuring the export of agricultural products to Ghana," the statement said.