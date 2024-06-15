Facts

16:30 15.06.2024

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

There are no global issues on the final text of a communique with all participants of the Summit on Peace, the document will be open so that other countries are able to join it and officially declare their position, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"Here is a clear position on the communique: we have it, it has been distributed among the participants. […] We expect that the majority of the countries will join it. It will be open," he said on the national telethon on Saturday.

The open format of the communique means that the countries that were not present at the Summit on Peace will be able to join it, Yermak said, recalling that 143 countries of the world condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He also noted that other countries will have an opportunity to join the communique in future without any signatures by "openly, officially declaring their position."

To a clarifying question whether this means that there are no problems with agreeing on the final text of the communique with all participants of the Summit, the head of the Presidential Office said: "We will very soon see the list of countries that have joined this communique. But in such processes, it is always up to the last minutes there are certain agreements, someone asks something, someone needs to clarify something. There are no global issues, since we have an absolutely clear position."

