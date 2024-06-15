Facts

15.06.2024

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

The Summit on Peace in Switzerland eventually brought together 101 countries of the world, including international organizations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during a joint press statement with his Swiss counterpart in Bürgenstock.

"Today is the day of our common success. We have really made it to give a chance to diplomacy together," he said.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine never wanted this war.

"This is illegal and absolutely unprovoked Russian aggression, and the only one who wanted it is Putin," he said.

"But in any case the world is stronger," Zelenskyy said.

That is exactly why the Peace Formula was developed, he said.

"A formula of uniting the global majority for peace, for full effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter, international law and, hence, global security. That is what is close to every nation in the world," the President of Ukraine said.

"That is exactly why we managed to bring together 101 countries and international organizations here in Switzerland. That is the number registered here today, at the first Summit on Peace," Zelenskyy said.

Some countries and leaders "showed interest to our Summit and responded to the peacemaking impulse of the Peace Formula," he said, adding that "even if they are not here, at the inaugural Summit on Peace today, we have made it to bring an idea to the world that collective efforts can stop the war and establish just peace. This idea will definitely work, because the world has power."

"I thank each and everyone of you who helped and helping," Zelenskyy said.

