Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

The Ukrainian delegation hopes that the Peace on Summit in Switzerland will be successful and the very number of the participating countries is already a success, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"What many people spoke about with skepticism just two years ago, when the President announced the Ukrainian Peace Formula, is happening. It is happening in the presence and with the participation of more than a hundred states and international organizations, which are here mainly at the level of leaders of countries and governments. And this is already the result. Everything that Russia did and, unfortunately, continues to do even in these recent hours in order to disrupt and spoil the [Peace Summit] failed," he said, commenting on the beginning of the Summit on the national telethon.

Yermak recalled that the Summit agenda included three points of the Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the release of prisoners and deportees.

"And this is very good, because so many states here in Switzerland will be talking today or tomorrow about the Ukrainian Peace Formula, about how to stop the war, how to bring a just, honest peace to our land, based on the norms of international law, on the UN Charter," he said.

"Expectations are good, but you know that in war we believe in deeds, not only in words, but the fact that so many states are gathering here today is already a great success. And, of course, there will be a continuation of this, it doesn't stop there, and our work with partners will continue until our victory, until the end of the war, the restoration of our territorial integrity, the return of our prisoners of war and the responsibility of the aggressor state," Yermak said.