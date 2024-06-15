Facts

15:26 15.06.2024

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

2 min read
Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

The Ukrainian delegation hopes that the Peace on Summit in Switzerland will be successful and the very number of the participating countries is already a success, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"What many people spoke about with skepticism just two years ago, when the President announced the Ukrainian Peace Formula, is happening. It is happening in the presence and with the participation of more than a hundred states and international organizations, which are here mainly at the level of leaders of countries and governments. And this is already the result. Everything that Russia did and, unfortunately, continues to do even in these recent hours in order to disrupt and spoil the [Peace Summit] failed," he said, commenting on the beginning of the Summit on the national telethon.

Yermak recalled that the Summit agenda included three points of the Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, and the release of prisoners and deportees.

"And this is very good, because so many states here in Switzerland will be talking today or tomorrow about the Ukrainian Peace Formula, about how to stop the war, how to bring a just, honest peace to our land, based on the norms of international law, on the UN Charter," he said.

"Expectations are good, but you know that in war we believe in deeds, not only in words, but the fact that so many states are gathering here today is already a great success. And, of course, there will be a continuation of this, it doesn't stop there, and our work with partners will continue until our victory, until the end of the war, the restoration of our territorial integrity, the return of our prisoners of war and the responsibility of the aggressor state," Yermak said.

Tags: #yermak #summit #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

17:19 15.06.2024
US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

17:11 15.06.2024
Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

16:30 15.06.2024
Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

16:08 15.06.2024
We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

15:51 15.06.2024
Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

14:57 15.06.2024
Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

14:50 15.06.2024
Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

14:48 15.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

19:54 14.06.2024
Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

19:02 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

US VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $1.5 BLN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR ENERGY, HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Azov commander congratulates his soldiers on lifting of US ban on transfer of weapons

One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Five people injured as Russian forces eleven times shell Donetsk region – local authorities

High-voltage substation in eastern region, overhead power line in Chernihiv region shelled – Energy Ministry

ICC probes cyberattacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as possible war crimes

US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

US VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $1.5 BLN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR ENERGY, HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine's East, inflict twelve airstrikes since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Three people killed as Russian forces attack village in Donetsk region – local authorities

Scholz says Putin's proposals on Ukraine 'not serious'

AD
AD
AD
AD