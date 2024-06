There will be no options like the Minsk agreements and the Budapest Memorandum at the Summit on Peace, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"I can say that both the President and our team – we will not let you down. With this President, there won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest. You can be sure of this," he said on the national telethon on Saturday.