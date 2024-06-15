US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

Today, as part of the Summit for Peace in Ukraine and her sixth meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that the United States will provide over $1.5 billion through USAID and the State Department to support the people of Ukraine.

"From USAID, this includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and redirecting $324 million in previously announced funds towards emergency energy needs in Ukraine. This funding will repair energy infrastructure damaged in the war, expand power generation, encourage private sector investment, and protect energy infrastructure. These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure by supporting repair and recovery, improving Ukraine's resilience to energy supply disruptions, and laying the groundwork to repair and expand Ukraine's energy system," the White House said.

Additionally, Harris announced more than $379 million in humanitarian assistance from State and USAID to help address urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and conflict-affected communities impacted by Russia's brutal war against the Ukrainian people.

"This support entails food assistance, health services, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services for millions of vulnerable Ukrainians inside the country and in the region. The assistance also includes support for comprehensive protection activities, including case management and psychosocial support services, as well as agriculture and livelihoods assistance to enable families to restore income and meet their basic needs," it said.

Vice President Harris also announced that, working with Congress, the State Department plans to provide an additional $300 million in Ukrainian civilian security assistance to support lifesaving equipment for Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement.

"This support will help them safely operate on the front lines of the war to defend Ukraine's territory, rescue civilians targeted by the Kremlin's attacks, protect critical infrastructure, and investigate the over 120,000 registered cases of war crimes and other atrocities," the White House said.

These funds come as part of a larger foreign aid package spearheaded by U.S. President Joseph Biden to support the people of Ukraine as the Russian Federation continues its attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure that have killed nearly 11,000 people and displaced millions more, cutting them off from electricity, heat, water, and other essential utilities.