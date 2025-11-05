Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 05.11.2025

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

3 min read
Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

The First Lady of Ukraine, along with the Olena Zelenska Foundation team and partners, visited large foster families in Poltava region who received humanitarian aid from the Foundation this fall, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

“Since its establishment, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has been systematically supporting large foster families across different regions of Ukraine, including those living in frontline and de-occupied territories, as well as internally displaced families and families that have received housing through state budget subsidies,” the presidential website said on Wednesday.

“Humanitarian assistance for large foster families is an example of how meaningful support can change the lives of entire households. This is one of the areas of the Foundation’s work, because we want every child to have a home, care, and the opportunity to grow. For us, it is important not only to respond to urgent needs but also to create lasting conditions in which children grow up surrounded by love, safety, and support. Thanks to such partnerships and joint initiatives, more than 600 families have already received essential humanitarian assistance,” the press service quoted Zelenska as saying.

One of these families is the large foster family of Olena Husarenko, who is raising nine children, five of whom are biological siblings. The family was visited by Olena Zelenska, the Foundation’s team, and Munir Mammadzade, UNICEF Representative to Ukraine.

Using state budget subsidies, a spacious house was purchased for this family. However, the home still requires furnishing and equipment. Therefore, this year, the Olena Zelenska Foundation, together with UNICEF Ukraine, launched the initiative “From House to Home.” It was created to support large foster families who have received housing through state subsidies in adapting and equipping it according to their needs. As part of the initiative, the individual needs of 105 large foster families have already been assessed.

The initiative provides support to all families who will buy homes through the subsidy program by the end of the year. It became possible thanks to the financial support of partners, including the Governments of Poland and Germany, and UNICEF National Committees.

“UNICEF is proud to cooperate with the Olena Zelenska Foundation, helping transform houses into real homes and create warm, stable, and caring environments for those who need them most,” said Mammadzade.

Furthermore, this autumn, the Foundation provided humanitarian aid to 32 large foster families in the Poltava Region with the support of the Czech company MND Group.

Tags: #zelenska #humanitarian_aid

MORE ABOUT

14:54 14.10.2025
Olena Zelenska Foundation, UAE sign new $5 mln agreement to support children, youth, and educational safety

Olena Zelenska Foundation, UAE sign new $5 mln agreement to support children, youth, and educational safety

16:04 24.09.2025
Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump's meeting took place on Tuesday

Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump's meeting took place on Tuesday

14:26 08.09.2025
Zelenska announces record attendance for this year's First Ladies Summit

Zelenska announces record attendance for this year's First Ladies Summit

14:24 08.09.2025
Zelenska plans to meet with Melania Trump during the UN General Assembly in NYC

Zelenska plans to meet with Melania Trump during the UN General Assembly in NYC

13:12 11.08.2025
Azerbaijan allocates $2 million for Ukraine's domestic energy equipment purchases – president

Azerbaijan allocates $2 million for Ukraine's domestic energy equipment purchases – president

12:54 05.08.2025
Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

Japan's Nojima Corporation to donate JPY 200 mln to Olena Zelenska's Children's Support Foundation projects

15:16 30.05.2025
Cabinet approves procedure for destroying substandard humanitarian aid

Cabinet approves procedure for destroying substandard humanitarian aid

16:46 31.03.2025
Zelenskyys couple and foreign delegations honor memory of those killed in Bucha

Zelenskyys couple and foreign delegations honor memory of those killed in Bucha

19:24 24.03.2025
Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

12:39 11.02.2025
Kazakhstan entrepreneurs send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aid – MFA

Kazakhstan entrepreneurs send generators to Ukraine as humanitarian aid – MFA

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

AD
AD