Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

The First Lady of Ukraine, along with the Olena Zelenska Foundation team and partners, visited large foster families in Poltava region who received humanitarian aid from the Foundation this fall, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

“Since its establishment, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has been systematically supporting large foster families across different regions of Ukraine, including those living in frontline and de-occupied territories, as well as internally displaced families and families that have received housing through state budget subsidies,” the presidential website said on Wednesday.

“Humanitarian assistance for large foster families is an example of how meaningful support can change the lives of entire households. This is one of the areas of the Foundation’s work, because we want every child to have a home, care, and the opportunity to grow. For us, it is important not only to respond to urgent needs but also to create lasting conditions in which children grow up surrounded by love, safety, and support. Thanks to such partnerships and joint initiatives, more than 600 families have already received essential humanitarian assistance,” the press service quoted Zelenska as saying.

One of these families is the large foster family of Olena Husarenko, who is raising nine children, five of whom are biological siblings. The family was visited by Olena Zelenska, the Foundation’s team, and Munir Mammadzade, UNICEF Representative to Ukraine.

Using state budget subsidies, a spacious house was purchased for this family. However, the home still requires furnishing and equipment. Therefore, this year, the Olena Zelenska Foundation, together with UNICEF Ukraine, launched the initiative “From House to Home.” It was created to support large foster families who have received housing through state subsidies in adapting and equipping it according to their needs. As part of the initiative, the individual needs of 105 large foster families have already been assessed.

The initiative provides support to all families who will buy homes through the subsidy program by the end of the year. It became possible thanks to the financial support of partners, including the Governments of Poland and Germany, and UNICEF National Committees.

“UNICEF is proud to cooperate with the Olena Zelenska Foundation, helping transform houses into real homes and create warm, stable, and caring environments for those who need them most,” said Mammadzade.

Furthermore, this autumn, the Foundation provided humanitarian aid to 32 large foster families in the Poltava Region with the support of the Czech company MND Group.