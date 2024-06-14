Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

The Kremlin dictator's statement about Russia's readiness to negotiate on its terms demonstrates Putin's weakness, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"It is no coincidence that such a statement by the Kremlin dictator was made on the eve of the Global Peace Summit. This is a sign of fear and weakness on Putin's part. He understands that he is losing. In fact, strategically, he has already lost, since Ukraine has survived as a state and continues to effectively defend itself," he said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine on Putin's statements at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Merezhko emphasized that even more states are openly opposing Russian aggression.

"Putin is desperate, but he is trying to artificially pretend that his goals have not changed. In fact, he has lost confidence and understands that things will get worse for him. He failed to use the 'window of opportunity' when there was a certain break in the provision of military assistance. Now the situation has changed in favor of Ukraine and Putin is essentially confused and does not know what to do," he said.