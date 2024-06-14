Facts

16:11 14.06.2024

Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

1 min read
Putin's statement about readiness for peace talks shows his weakness – Merezhko

The Kremlin dictator's statement about Russia's readiness to negotiate on its terms demonstrates Putin's weakness, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"It is no coincidence that such a statement by the Kremlin dictator was made on the eve of the Global Peace Summit. This is a sign of fear and weakness on Putin's part. He understands that he is losing. In fact, strategically, he has already lost, since Ukraine has survived as a state and continues to effectively defend itself," he said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine on Putin's statements at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Merezhko emphasized that even more states are openly opposing Russian aggression.

"Putin is desperate, but he is trying to artificially pretend that his goals have not changed. In fact, he has lost confidence and understands that things will get worse for him. He failed to use the 'window of opportunity' when there was a certain break in the provision of military assistance. Now the situation has changed in favor of Ukraine and Putin is essentially confused and does not know what to do," he said.

Tags: #statement #merezhko

MORE ABOUT

16:19 14.06.2024
MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

20:59 02.05.2024
NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

19:44 19.04.2024
G7 Foreign Ministers express resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities

G7 Foreign Ministers express resolve to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities

20:50 10.04.2024
More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

20:11 13.03.2024
European Solidarity demands Stefanchuk to return work of parliament to its legal course – statement

European Solidarity demands Stefanchuk to return work of parliament to its legal course – statement

14:17 24.02.2024
Ukraine, EU, USA, 50 other countries make joint statement on 10th anniversary of beginning of Russia’s armed aggression

Ukraine, EU, USA, 50 other countries make joint statement on 10th anniversary of beginning of Russia’s armed aggression

10:29 10.01.2024
Russia's use of DPRK missiles in Ukraine threatens security in Europe, on Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific region

Russia's use of DPRK missiles in Ukraine threatens security in Europe, on Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific region

20:47 12.10.2023
VEON declares full and legal ownership of Kyivstar, intention to protect its rights

VEON declares full and legal ownership of Kyivstar, intention to protect its rights

20:56 20.09.2023
Armenian parliamentary opposition initiating process of Pashinyan's impeachment

Armenian parliamentary opposition initiating process of Pashinyan's impeachment

20:04 05.09.2023
Russian president is incapacitated – Podoliak, commenting on Putin's words about Zelenskyy

Russian president is incapacitated – Podoliak, commenting on Putin's words about Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA on Putin's statements: He pursues only one goal to prevent leaders from participating in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Air defense forces shoot down seven out of 14 missiles, 17 out of 17 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with Pope Francis

Zelenskyy discusses with Indian PM development of bilateral relations

Network of Medvedchuk's ‘NGOs’ involved in plotting coup in Kyiv in 2022 eliminated in Ukraine

Germany to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems, three HIMARS to Ukraine – Bundeswehr

Umerov calls on neighboring countries to consider closing skies over Ukrainian border regions, asks partners to think about training AFU brigades

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid drug for treatment of intraocular malignant tumors in children

Pentagon Chief: No changes seen on Polish Patriot coverage

Bodies of 254 killed defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein-23

Biden promises USA to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine first of all, only then to other customer countries

AD
AD
AD
AD